T-Mobile US updates network expansion plans - Mobile World Live

Home

T-Mobile US updates network expansion plans

21 APR 2020

T-Mobile US detailed progress on network integration efforts following the close of its merger with Sprint, noting the latter’s legacy customers will soon be able to access its low-band 5G service.

The operator said Sprint customers with compatible devices can now roam on its 4G network, an arrangement it noted allows users to tap into twice the number of sites than they could on Sprint’s network alone.

Before the end of April, T-Mobile added Sprint customers using Samsung’s Galaxy S20 5G handset will also be able to access its 600MHz network in addition to Sprint’s 2.5GHz next-generation service.

The news came as T-Mobile announced the expansion of 600MHz coverage to Detroit, Saint Louis and Columbus, and 2.5GHz service to Philadelphia, with plans to bring this to New York City “soon”.

In a video message, T-Mobile president of technology Neville Ray (pictured) said 5G deployments using 2.5GHz in Philadelphia yielded peak speeds of 600Mb/s.

Spectrum lease
Additional 600MHz deployments appeared to be in the pipeline, after T-Mobile inked a deal with investment company Columbia Capital to lease between 10MHz and 30MHz of additional spectrum in the band in 17 markets.

Cities covered by the three-year arrangement include Saint Louis; Columbus; Salt Lake City; Atlanta; San Francisco; Tampa; Minneapolis; Seattle; Philadelphia; Baltimore; Dallas; Phoenix; Houston; Chicago; Los Angeles; New Orleans; and Boston.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

