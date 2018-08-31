English
Home

T-Mobile extends telematics play to prepaid

31 AUG 2018

T-Mobile US rolled out a new connected car solution for its MetroPCS brand, offering prepaid customers an LTE-enabled plug-in similar to its SyncUp Drive product for postpaid subscribers.

The new MetroSMART Ride device is powered by the Mojio connected car platform and plugs in to the on-board diagnostics port in a user’s car. For $10 per month, it lets users monitor vehicle diagnostics, call for roadside assistance, track vehicle location and view driving metrics via a smartphone app. It also acts as an in-vehicle hotspot, offering 2GB of high-speed data over Wi-Fi.

The move to bring connected car technology to its prepaid brand comes as T-Mobile looks to secure market share in the rapidly growing connected car space.

In Q2, market research company Cheetan Sharma Consulting noted connected cars beat out phone subscribers as the largest net addition category for US operators, continuing a trend seen in 2017. The analyst company said AT&T dominated connected car additions in Q2, but added Verizon’s IoT and telematics business continued to gain ground.

T-Mobile first introduced its SyncUp Drive product for postpaid consumers in November 2016, later expanding it to include fleet management capabilities in September 2017. During the operator’s Q1 2018 earnings call, COO Mike Sievert said T-Mobile had more than 700,000 SyncUp Drive units on the road.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

