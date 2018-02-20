English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Connected cars overtook US net adds in 2017

20 FEB 2018

For the first time ever, US operators added more connected cars than phone subscribers over the course of a full year during 2017, Chetan Sharma Consulting revealed.

The market research company stated connected vehicles surpassed phones as the largest net addition category. While it did not break out numbers for each segment, financial records indicate AT&T lost 205,000 post paid subscribers for the full year, Verizon added 774,000, T-Mobile US 2.82 million and Sprint 593,000.

Although the operators didn’t reveal their connected car net additions, Chetan Sharma Consulting said AT&T continued to dominate the segment, hitting 11 straight quarters of 1 million or more connected car net additions by the close of the year. The figure would mean the operator alone added at least 4 million connected cars in 2017.

The research company noted Verizon also made strides in the IoT and telematics space in 2017 and is on pace to generate $1 billion in business in the segment this year.

Chetan Sharma Consulting said the rise of low-revenue IoT devices is putting additional pressure on ARPU, but reported competitive intensity continues to be the primary cause of ARPU declines.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Ericsson, Qualcomm join first C-V2X trial in Japan

Hyundai, Cisco collaborate on connected cars

Ford announces partnerships to create “living streets”
Latest Stories

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC18 Preview – In Numbers

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association