 T-Mobile delays CDMA shutdown - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile delays CDMA shutdown

25 OCT 2021

T-Mobile US pushed a planned shutdown of its CDMA network back by three months, giving MVNO customer Dish Network additional time to migrate Boost Mobile subscribers to another network.

The CDMA network will remain operational until 31 March 2022 rather than 1 January, T-Mobile stated.

Some Boost Mobile subscribers use CDMA handsets because the prepaid operator was previously part of Sprint, which operated a CDMA network.

Boost Mobile became part of Dish Network as part of the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint.

T-Mobile drew criticism from Dish Network when it announced the CDMA sunset plan. The former stated its delayed shutdown won’t have a “material financial impact to our business”, explaining it made the decision to “give those partners who haven’t done the right thing for their customers every opportunity to step up now and do so”.

Dish Network recently announced a transition which will make AT&T its primary MVNO partner.

On its Q3 earnings call, AT&T bosses cited a successful integration of Dish Network’s systems and commencement of connections “into their distribution network”.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile dangles smartphone promo to lure users

T-Mobile, Verizon hammer home internet promos

T-Mobile US presses to consolidate class action suits

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: MBBF hits the ME

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association