T-Mobile delays CDMA shutdown

T-Mobile US pushed a planned shutdown of its CDMA network back by three months, giving MVNO customer Dish Network additional time to migrate Boost Mobile subscribers to another network.

The CDMA network will remain operational until 31 March 2022 rather than 1 January, T-Mobile stated.

Some Boost Mobile subscribers use CDMA handsets because the prepaid operator was previously part of Sprint, which operated a CDMA network.

Boost Mobile became part of Dish Network as part of the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint.

T-Mobile drew criticism from Dish Network when it announced the CDMA sunset plan. The former stated its delayed shutdown won’t have a “material financial impact to our business”, explaining it made the decision to “give those partners who haven’t done the right thing for their customers every opportunity to step up now and do so”.

Dish Network recently announced a transition which will make AT&T its primary MVNO partner.

On its Q3 earnings call, AT&T bosses cited a successful integration of Dish Network’s systems and commencement of connections “into their distribution network”.