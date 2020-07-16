T-Mobile claims anti-scam app challenges rivals - Mobile World Live

T-Mobile US sought to crowdsource scam prevention, urging customers to report and classify nuisance calls via an app in what it badged as its latest Uncarrier move.

The Scam Shield app will employ several existing technologies, providing caller and scam ID, and blocking based on the operator’s implementation of the SHAKEN/STIR framework. It also offers access to a proxy or new phone number through the operator’s Digits service and 12 months of McAfee ID monitoring.

But T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert (pictured) explained the app is more than a portal to these services: it will serve as a tool, allowing the operator to use reports submitted to boost the AI behind its network-based blocking technology.

Instead of blocking numbers on their smartphone’s UI, customers will “be telling us with one simple click. That’s powerful when multiplied by tens of millions because it informs our AI”.

Sievert said other operators are “profiting on this phenomenon” by charging for spam and caller ID services, highlighting a $7.99 monthly fee levied by Verizon. “This is really a throwdown to say come on, industry, we can do better.”

Basic versions of the ID and new number services will be free through the app, though T-Mobile will charge to add enhanced call controls and multiple numbers.

Scam Shield will be available for download on iOS and Android from 24 July.

Merger update

During a media briefing, the operator also revealed it will combine brand operations with Sprint on 2 August, with both offering service under the T-Mobile name for the first time.

The company is readying “new, aggressive offers” which will be unveiled next week as part of the shift.