English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Swisscom mulls future of Italy unit

16 OCT 2018

Swisscom is reportedly assessing a sale or tie-up for its Italian fixed, broadband and TV business Fastweb, with the country’s mobile operators said to be in the frame for a potential deal.

Bloomberg reported the Swiss operator had already held discussions with Wind Tre parent CK Hutchison, but the latter decided against perusing a deal.

Other potential suitors were not named by sources, but back in 2014, FastWeb was rumoured to be a target for Vodafone as part of a drive to boost its converged service offer in Italy.

Swisscom acquired Fastweb in 2007 for €3.1 billion and initially focused on landline, broadband and TV services. A year later, the company launched an MVNO running on Telecom Italia’s network and began offering quadplay services.

In July, the company announced it had struck a deal to acquire 40MHz of 5G-suitable 3.5GHz spectrum, primarily covering major Italian cities, earmarked for fixed wireless access. The agreement was part of a €150 million deal for the fixed wireless branch of rival Tiscali.

Fastweb also took part in the early rounds of Italy’s auction of 5G frequencies but failed to win any of the spectrum on offer in the bumper €6.5 billion sale.

Three of Italy’s four mobile operators are able to offer fixed-mobile bundles with Vodafone and Telecom Italia also selling TV packages. However, according to regulator Agcom figures for 2017, Telecom Italia held a fixed line market share of over 50 per cent and supplied over 45 per cent of home broadband connections.

In broadband connections Fastweb, Vodafone and Wind Tre had a share of between 14 and 15 per cent each.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

TIM CEO defends high 5G spectrum prices

Italian regulator defends 5G auction

Telecom Italia boss hits out at ownership battles

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The Italian Job

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association