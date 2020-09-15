 STC mulls service business IPO - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

STC mulls service business IPO

15 SEP 2020

Saudi Telecom Company (STC) scoped-out financial services providers to advise on a potential IPO of its Solutions unit, Reuters reported, with media speculating up to 30 per cent of the division could be floated.

Multiple financial websites reported the news, all quoting undisclosed sources. Reuters speculated 20 per cent could be offered and raise $500 million, while Bloomberg cited the 30 per cent range.

Solutions by STC provides a range of ICT offers to organisations covering system integration; managed services; IoT platforms; cybersecurity; cloud computing; and big data analysis. It has customers across a number of vertical sectors including property, healthcare, government and education.

During the company’s Q2 earnings call, STC CFO Ameen Al Shiddi pointed to the division as one of the two major contributors to its topline growth for the quarter, though revenue figures are not broken down by segment in its publicly released results.

Reports of the potential IPO come as STC’s protracted attempted acquisition of a majority stake in Vodafone Egypt continues to rumble-on without resolution.

Last week the memorandum of understanding with Vodafone Group to acquire the asset expired, though dialogue between the two parties continues with rumours STC is seeking a cut-price deal.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

STC seeks cut price Vodafone Egypt deal

STC pauses Vodafone Egypt purchase again

Orange, MTN, STC among 12 vying for Ethiopia licences

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association