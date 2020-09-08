 STC seeks cut price Vodafone Egypt deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

STC seeks cut price Vodafone Egypt deal

08 SEP 2020

STC reportedly opened discussions to reduce its $2.4 billion offer to acquire a 55 per cent stake in Vodafone Egypt, as a deadline to move forward with its initial bid nears.

Bloomberg reported the Saudi operator is now actively engaging with Vodafone Egypt to reduce the price, which it initially agreed in late January.

It first hit the pause button on the proposed deal in April, halting negotiations with banks regarding a $2 billion finance package due to the impact of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic on its business.

In July, STC then extended a memorandum of understanding on the deal by 60 days, again blaming the disruption caused by the health crisis.

STC’s initial offer gave Vodafone’s Egyptian unit a total enterprise value of $4.35 billion, with the remaining stake held by state owned Telecom Egypt.

Aside from agreeing a new price, Telecom Egypt’s stake could also prove problematic for STC.

When revealing its Q2 financial results last month, Telecom Egypt said it was considering its strategic options for its Vodafone holding, which could include selling it or potentially rivalling STC to buy the remaining shares.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

STC pauses Vodafone Egypt purchase again

Orange, MTN, STC among 12 vying for Ethiopia licences

STC suspends Vodafone Egypt finance talks

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association