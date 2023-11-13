Vodafone Group moved to commercialise its shared services operations, enhancing a strategic partnership with Accenture to create a new entity utilising the consultancy’s technology expertise in digital platforms and AI.

The operator stated it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Accenture for the pair to build on Vodafone’s existing shared services unit – Vodafone Intelligent Solutions (VOIS) – to “create a scaled, commercially driven and more efficient organisation” and enhance speed to market for its offerings.

VOIS operates a broad range of services, encompassing cloud and infrastructure, cybersecurity, data analytics and telco IT from eight different locations including India, the UK and Spain. Currently, it has more than 31,000 employees and claims to have delivered more than €1 billion in value.

In the new unit, Vodafone will hold a majority interest, management control and sourcing while Accenture will invest €150 million for a minority stake. As well as utilising its technology and business transformation services, the unit will also tap into Accenture’s “well-known learning capabilities”, creating new skills and career paths.

Margherita Della Valle, CEO of Vodafone, said the announcement was significant as the operator changes and simplifies the way it works to better serve customers and drive growth.

“We’re excited about the potential of our new commercial shared services organisation and the potential to serve not only Vodafone’s own markets but our telco partners across the industry.”

The partnership is subject to completion and definitive agreements with the deal expected to be finalised in 2024.