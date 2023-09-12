SoftBank finalises OneWeb satellite move

SoftBank Corp struck a distribution agreement to use OneWeb’s LEO satellites to deliver space-based communications services across Japan, after laying the groundwork for the move earlier this year.

The partnership is part of SoftBank’s strategy to introduce a roster of non-terrestrial services, including a blend of conventional networks with LEO satellites and technologies from its HAPSMobile subsidiary.

SoftBank stated in June it had started preparations to use OneWeb’s satellite services in Japan, in response to the completion of its constellation earlier in 2023.

In a statement, SoftBank explained it will work with OneWeb to deliver and upgrade satellite connectivity across its home market, enabling mobile services in areas that lack access to conventional networks.

The deal will also see SoftBank integrate OneWeb’s LEO satellite with its services to ensure more secure communication in Japan, adding the pair will provide a bandwidth guarantee “to ensure that customers get the speed and stability they expect”.

VP, head of product technology division at SoftBank Takenori Kobayashi said its partnership with OneWeb will “offer customers high-speed, low-latency connectivity solutions in remote and in underserved areas” and help expand its non-terrestrial communications across Japan.

The operator is also working with Starlink to deliver space-based network services.

Further, SoftBank noted it is developing new services including network customisation for enterprises, alongside improving the delivery of device terminals and customer support.