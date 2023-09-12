 SoftBank finalises OneWeb satellite move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_Network Tech

SoftBank finalises OneWeb satellite move

12 SEP 2023
A rural village in Japan.

SoftBank Corp struck a distribution agreement to use OneWeb’s LEO satellites to deliver space-based communications services across Japan, after laying the groundwork for the move earlier this year.

The partnership is part of SoftBank’s strategy to introduce a roster of non-terrestrial services, including a blend of conventional networks with LEO satellites and technologies from its HAPSMobile subsidiary.

SoftBank stated in June it had started preparations to use OneWeb’s satellite services in Japan, in response to the completion of its constellation earlier in 2023.

In a statement, SoftBank explained it will work with OneWeb to deliver and upgrade satellite connectivity across its home market, enabling mobile services in areas that lack access to conventional networks.

The deal will also see SoftBank integrate OneWeb’s LEO satellite with its services to ensure more secure communication in Japan, adding the pair will provide a bandwidth guarantee “to ensure that customers get the speed and stability they expect”.

VP, head of product technology division at SoftBank Takenori Kobayashi said its partnership with OneWeb will “offer customers high-speed, low-latency connectivity solutions in remote and in underserved areas” and help expand its non-terrestrial communications across Japan.

The operator is also working with Starlink to deliver space-based network services.

Further, SoftBank noted it is developing new services including network customisation for enterprises, alongside improving the delivery of device terminals and customer support.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Featured Content

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro is displayed against a background of Titanium wording

Feature video: Apple Wanderlust event

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association