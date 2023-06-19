 SoftBank preps OneWeb satellite service launch - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SoftBank preps OneWeb satellite service launch

19 JUN 2023

SoftBank Corp started preparations to deliver satellite-based communication service in Japan using OneWeb’s constellation, one part of a planned collection of non-terrestrial network (NTN) connectivity systems.

The operator stated the service provided by OneWeb’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites will deliver download data rates of up to 195Mb/s.

SoftBank noted OneWeb recently completed its LEO constellation and is on track to deliver global coverage by the end of 2023.

OneWeb is one of several non-terrestrial initiatives SoftBank explained it is working on through its HAPSMobile subsidiary to deliver LTE and 5G connectivity.

It developed a radio wave propagation simulator which was adopted by the ITU, and conducted stratospheric tests of next-generation lithium-metal battery cells.

SoftBank revealed plans to create a collection of NTN connectivity systems in 2021, combining terrestrial mobile networks with LEO and GEO satellites, and HAPS equipment.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SoftBank partners on GPUs, above-ground connectivity

SoftBank Corp trials autonomous driving

SoftBank Corp chief targets profit recovery in fiscal 23
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association