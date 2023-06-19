SoftBank preps OneWeb satellite service launch

SoftBank Corp started preparations to deliver satellite-based communication service in Japan using OneWeb’s constellation, one part of a planned collection of non-terrestrial network (NTN) connectivity systems.

The operator stated the service provided by OneWeb’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites will deliver download data rates of up to 195Mb/s.

SoftBank noted OneWeb recently completed its LEO constellation and is on track to deliver global coverage by the end of 2023.

OneWeb is one of several non-terrestrial initiatives SoftBank explained it is working on through its HAPSMobile subsidiary to deliver LTE and 5G connectivity.

It developed a radio wave propagation simulator which was adopted by the ITU, and conducted stratospheric tests of next-generation lithium-metal battery cells.

SoftBank revealed plans to create a collection of NTN connectivity systems in 2021, combining terrestrial mobile networks with LEO and GEO satellites, and HAPS equipment.