 Singtel boss sees metaverse potential in smart industry - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Singtel boss sees metaverse potential in smart industry

07 DEC 2022

LIVE FROM MWL UNWRAPPED: Singtel consumer CEO Anna Yip (pictured) predicted a leading role for the metaverse in advancing operator efforts to deliver smart manufacturing, though offered an honest assessment of the current state of play in terms of network capabilities and staff skill levels.

Yip highlighted a freshly-signed pact with South Korean operator SK Telecom around the metaverse, explaining this could pave the way for a digital transformation of the manufacturing sector alongside more obvious consumer offerings.

A metaverse-enabled crossover between the real and virtual worlds could deliver manufacturing innovations spanning automated robots and even the planning of operations, Yip noted, adding there is also potential to employ it as a training ground for staff, teaching them how to use tools before embarking on work in the real world.

Singtel is in the “early stage of exploring that possibility” Yip explained, though highlighted the metaverse could fit well with existing smart manufacturing partnerships the operator has with Hyundai Motor Company and Micron Technology, among others.

Yip explained those partnerships were being enabled by Singtel’s deployment of standalone (SA) 5G as she argued the case for operator-backed rollouts.

The CEO noted enterprises could deploy their own 5G networks, which would involve them paying “for the spectrum” alongside investing in all elements of the infrastructure, including radio, transport and core equipment.

She emphasised operators including Singtel offered a swifter and more efficient means of deploying private 5G networks “customised for your need rather than owning everything” because the level of expertise, alone, is a significant factor.

Unwrapped is an online event hosted exclusively on Mobile World Live all week, where industry experts and top executives will be discussing the subject of Making Money from the Mobile Enterprise. To view the stream and content from the event click here.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Malaysia 5G wholesale operator denies state funding

Verizon hits 5G ultra-wideband goal 

Viettel builds 5G base stations with AMD chips
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association