 SKT targets SEA with Singtel metaverse tie-up
News

SKT targets SEA with Singtel metaverse tie-up

29 NOV 2022

SK Telecom (SKT) highlighted a metaverse cooperation with Singtel Group aimed at jointly expanding the business across the Asia-Pacific region in countries where the group operates, starting with Singapore.

Ha Min-Yong, chief development officer at SKT, noted in a statement it will work closely with Singtel to “create success stories for our metaverse service in the global markets”.

The South Korea-based operator added Singtel is one of four strategic partners globally and the only one in APAC.

Last week, SKT outlined an ambitious metaverse plan, launching its Ifland platform in 49 international markets.

Singtel CEO for Consumer Anna Yip stated: “Together with SKT, we will help drive innovation and unlock new digital use cases in Ifland, creating growth opportunities for enterprises and enriching experiences for consumers.”

She added Singtel is “excited to kick this off in Singapore and in time expand across the region”.

In addition to its major Singapore and Australia markets, Singtel owns stakes in mobile units in India, the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia.

SKT noted Singtel will share its 5G expertise, while the Korean operator will provide insights gained from running Ifland in its home market.

The aim is to develop virtual versions of places in Singapore and organise events for Singtel customers to be jointly promoted to consumers and enterprises.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

