Samsung stands to gain from iPhone X success

Despite a bitter rivalry between smartphone giants Samsung and Apple, it seems both are likely to be rooting for the success of the iPhone X when it debuts in November.

According to Counterpoint Research estimates cited by The Wall Street Journal, Samsung could make as much as $110 from each iPhone X as supplier of the device’s new OLED screens, batteries and capacitors. The research company predicted sales of the high-end device will reach around 130 million by the end of next summer. Using those figures, Samsung’s total potential revenue from the iPhone X could amount to $14.3 billion.

However, Apple faces an uphill battle to hit the 130 million units predicted. Strategy Analytics figures show Apple shipped a combined 145.8 million units of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus worldwide in the devices’ first full year from its launch in the third calendar quarter of 2016 through to the end of the second quarter in 2017. The iPhone 7 launched at a cost of $650, while the iPhone 7 Plus was priced at $770. iPhone X comes with the much more substantial price tag of $999.

An RBC Capital Markets survey cited by CNBC on Monday indicates demand for the iPhone X may be down. Just 64 per cent of prospective iPhone buyers said they were interested in the iPhone X. That compares to 71 per cent of respondents last year who said they were interested in the iPhone 7 after its release. RBC Capital Markets analyst Amit Daryanani attributed the drop to the presence of a wider range of iPhone options in the market, including the iPhone 6s.

Still, investment bank CLSA estimated smartphone sales accounted for two-thirds of Apple’s $215.64 billion revenue in its fiscal year 2016, which ended on 24 September 2016. Samsung reaped a third of its own revenue from acting as Apple’s supplier, CLSA added.