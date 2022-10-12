 Samsung eyes 6G boost in UK - Mobile World Live
Home

Samsung eyes 6G boost in UK

12 OCT 2022
Samsung

Samsung formed a 6G research group in the UK focused on developing next-generation network technology and devices, marking a significant investment increase in the country by the South Korean vendor.

The company stated the research group will be part of a wider global 6G development project, spanning multiple overseas research centres.

It identified the UK as one of the “key countries” with a long history of innovation in the mobile industry.

The project will be based at Samsung’s R&D institute UK, established in 1996 and the company’s first such facility outside of its home market.

Work at the centre currently focuses on communications networks, data intelligence, on-device AI and expertise specialist areas of visual development, security, IoT and telecoms.

Sweat
Through new funding for 6G, Samsung said it would create multiple roles in research in the UK, as it attempts to deliver on its vision for the technology outlined at its first 6G Forum in May.

Sunghyen Choi, head of advanced communications research centre, described the preparation for 6G as a “long and sweaty journey”, and it would work in the UK to “deliver the next hyper-connected experience to every corner of our customers’ lives in the 6G era”.

Samsung, like many of its industry peers, are targeting 6G deployment in around 2030.

Author

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Related

Tags

Featured Content

