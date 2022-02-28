 Samsung claims enterprise security first in latest laptops - Mobile World Live
HomeMWCB 22 News

Samsung claims enterprise security first in latest laptops

28 FEB 2022

Samsung pitched its latest range of Galaxy Book laptop PCs as the first to offer consumers a key Microsoft security service previously available only to enterprises, one of a host of updates fuelled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a virtual unveiling yesterday, the South Korean vendor said its Galaxy Book2 Pro series meets Microsoft’s secured-core PC specifications which were originally designed for sectors including finance, healthcare and government. Devices meeting the standard employ hardware-based security elements including trusted platform module 2.0 and the latest CPUs alongside virtualisation-based security and a set up to validate the integrity of code.

Samsung explained lifestyle changes during the pandemic meant consumers now required the same level of protection as enterprises.

David Weston, director of enterprise and OS security at Microsoft, stated pushing the security capabilities into a consumer PC for the first time “is a crucial step” in providing the “same security protections” to people at home as they have in workplaces.

Line-up
The laptop range comprises the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, which is compatible with Samsung’s S Pen, and Galaxy Book2 Pro with 5G.

Samsung claimed its focus on home working and learning is reflected in the devices’ 1080-pixel FHD webcam with a wider field-of-view than previous laptops. There are various scene capabilities for framing video calls, with background effects designed to minimise distractions.

It stated the AMOLED displays are brighter and sound quality improved through AI noise cancelling and a 5-Watt amplifier.

In addition to the model featuring 5G, each laptop offers Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. Other shared features include up to 21 hours of battery life and a common charger capable of working with the vendor’s mobile phones.

They run Intel core processors.

Galaxy Book2 Pro is offered in graphite and silver colour options, with the Pro 360 adding burgundy to the mix.

Availability and pricing are on a market-by-market basis.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

