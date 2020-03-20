 Rostelecom, MegaFon team on 5G trials - Mobile World Live
Home

Rostelecom, MegaFon team on 5G trials

20 MAR 2020

Russian operators Rostelecom and MegaFon were granted access to 5G-suitable spectrum to begin joint trials into the capabilities of the next-generation technology, local media reported.

ComNews.ru stated the Russian State Commission on Radio Frequencies (SCRF) allocated spectrum in the 24.65GHz to 27.5GHz bands to New Digital Solutions, a joint venture by the operators, along with the Federal State Unitary Enterprise NIIR research institute, which will run its own 5G programme.

The news outlet stated the SCRF aimed to allow the operators to examine the capabilities of 5G networks, in what appears to be a move related to previous interest in developing domestic kit.

SCRF also reportedly set aside 400MHz of mmWave spectrum for an unspecified number of operators and industrial players to conduct trials.

Oleg Ivanov, deputy head of the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, told journalists the aim was to enable operators and technology companies to gain experience around the potential of the spectrum for 5G services.

Ivanov expects tech companies to work with operators on the assessments.

Comnews.ru reported SCRF had also decided to delay the first 5G auctions in the country, after receiving comments related to the inefficiency of allocating frequency bands in lots.

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

