English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeLatest Stories

Russia gears up for 5G consortium

22 NOV 2018

Russian operators Rostelecom and MegaFon are in talks with state-owned company Rostec to form a 5G consortium, which will aim to use domestic equipment and infrastructure to reduce the cost of network deployment, Kommersant reported.

A source told the publication negotiations between the operators are ongoing and a joint venture could be launched around March 2019. It is possible Rostec, which states on its website its purpose is to promote the development, production and export of high-tech industrial products, will be involved.

However, some officials have reservations about the move.  Kommersant quoted Alexander Gorbatko, deputy head of the Department of Information Technologies of Moscow, as saying that while “creating communication networks on the basis of a single infrastructure operator will allow all market players to reduce costs… the unified platform carries the risks of lack of competition and, as a result, high prices for residents and consumers, lack of operator flexibility and monotonous services”.

Last month at the GSMA Mobile 360 Series event in Moscow, Veon CSO Alexander Popovskiy identified a lack of spectrum as the main challenge facing Russia in terms of 5G,  while GSMA Intelligence predicted Russia’s 5G networks will cover 80 per cent of its population and support one in five of the country’s mobile connections by 2025.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Why “network slicing” is the key to 5G network adoption

Intelligence Brief: Top 10 holiday spots for mobile fans

Intelligence Brief: Handicapping the race to 5G – what the data says
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Global MBB Forum 2018 roundtable highlights

Mobile Mix: Making it in Madrid

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association