English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

RCom faces fresh legal action by Ericsson

02 OCT 2018

Sweden-based Ericsson filed a lawsuit with India’s Supreme Court against Reliance Communications (RCom) after it missed a 30 September deadline to pay the vendor INR5.5 billion ($75.3 million) as part of a legal settlement, The Economic Times (ET) reported.

The telecoms equipment vendor filed a contempt of court petition against RCom chairman Anil Ambani after the operator on Friday (28 September) asked for a 60-day extension, which Ericsson didn’t agree to, the newspaper said.

The court in early August approved the troubled operator’s plan to proceed with an INR250 billion asset sale after it settled a legal dispute with Ericsson. RCom had been prevented from completing the sale of wireless and fixed assets to Reliance Jio when an interim order was slapped on the company in March due to the ongoing litigation with the vendor.

Ericsson attempted to recover INR11.56 billion for non-payment of service charges in a prolonged legal battle, but following pressure from authorities the two eventually settled on a sum of INR5.5 billion.

The missed payment means RCom is likely to return to insolvency proceedings, which would jeopardise its sale of assets, including spectrum, to Jio to pay down its huge debt, ET said.

Ericsson filed a bankruptcy petition in September 2017 against the operator in what the vendor described as a “last resort” to resolve the issue.

In mid-August 2018 RCom attracted two bids worth a reported $1.1 billion for its remaining telecoms assets, as the company nears a full withdrawal from the market.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Ericsson eyes Huawei regional US client base

Ericsson zeroes in on industrial 5G opportunities

Telstra, Ericsson extend NB-IoT range
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association