English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Ericsson agreement clears way for RCom asset sale

06 AUG 2018

India’s Supreme Court gave the green light for troubled operator Reliance Communications (RCom) to proceed with a INR250 billion ($3.63 billion) asset sale, after the company settled a legal dispute with Ericsson.

RCom had been prevented from completing the sale of wireless and fixed assets to Reliance Jio when an interim order was slapped on the company in March due to the ongoing litigation.

Legal wrangling persisted for a number of months as Ericsson continued to chase a INR11.56 billion sum for non-payment of service charges.

Following pressure from authorities, the two eventually settled on a sum of INR5.5 billion.

RCom is planning to complete the sale of assets to Reliance Jio, including spectrum, fibre, towers and real estate, and pay-off Ericsson by the end of August. In a statement, RCom said the two transactions would help to accelerate “its overall debt resolution plan.”

Legal tussle
The agreement will see an end to a legal fight which has taken 11 months to resolve.

In September 2017, Ericsson filed a bankruptcy petition against the debt-laden operator in what the vendor described as a “last resort” to resolve the issue.

During the course of a number of hearings, the two were repeatedly rumoured to be close to a settlement. However, as late as last week Ericsson was still threatening to pull out of a potential deal.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Singtel, Ericsson to use drones and vehicles for 5G test

Telstra advances on 2019 5G launch with Ericsson, Intel

Samsung targets India dominance with larger factory
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 9

Mobile Mix: Episode 8

Mobile Mix: Episode 7

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association