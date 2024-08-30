Singtel forged a deal with Norway-based AI cloud platform provider Nscale to share data centre resources to run customers’ workloads across their respective regions, a move taking their respective GPU-as-a-service (GPUaaS) offerings global.

In a statement, Singtel explained it will tap Nscale’s cloud platform running AMD and Nvidia GPUs to serve customers in key markets in Europe, while the AI cloud provider will use the operator’s GPU capacity in Southeast Asia through an integration with its orchestration platform Paragon.

The operator noted the tie-up will enable it to keep up with rising demand from enterprises for generative AI, high-performance computing and data-intensive workloads.

Nscale founder and CEO Josh Payne noted it will provide Singtel customers with “unmatched access to sustainable, high-performance and cost-effective AI compute to accelerate enterprise generative AI in the region and beyond”.

Its data centre in Glomfjord runs on 100 per cent renewable energy sources.

Singtel Digital InfraCo CEO Bill Chang added as it continues “to augment our GPUaaS offerings, we are forging a series of strategic partnerships to grow our ecosystem and broaden our service availability”.

In March, the operator outlined plans to introduce a GPUaaS for enterprises in Singapore and across Southeast Asia later in the year.