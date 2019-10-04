 Rakuten linked to SK Telecom for 5G expertise - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Rakuten linked to SK Telecom for 5G expertise

04 OCT 2019

Rakuten Mobile, the fourth mobile operator in Japan, is reported to have signed a deal to acquire 5G technologies from South Korean mobile operator SK Telecom (SKT), as the newcomer prepares for the launch of the next-generation mobile service in June 2020, The Korea Times reported.

The operator is expected to tap SKT for its 5G network design, optimisation, antenna and radio frequency transmission technologies.

The newspaper, however, quoted an SKT representative as saying: “We cannot confirm the contract.”

The value of the agreement was not disclosed, and a Rakuten Mobile representative also told Mobile World Live he was unable to comment on reports of a deal.

The operator, a subsidiary of e-commerce giant Rakuten, delayed its nationwide launch planned for early October, instead scaling back its ambitious plan and introducing a trial service for a limited number of subscribers.

As an internet player, the company is using its IT experience to differentiate itself by taking a completely cloud-native approach to its own new network, with plans to virtualise the radio network.

In June it selected NEC as a 5G equipment provider. The operator said it plans to invest about JPY200 billion ($1.85 billion) on its 5G network.

2020 launches
Rivals NTT Docomo, KDDI and SoftBank also aim to launch 5G service next year in time for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, committing to investing a combined JPY1.4 trillion to deploy the technology over the next five years.

KDDI, the second largest mobile operator in Japan, earlier this week selected Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung as its main 5G equipment suppliers.

Market leader NTT Docomo launched pre-commercial 5G service in select areas of 11 cities in Japan, delivering on its commitment to provide trial coverage at stadiums for the Rugby World Cup, which started on 20 September.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Maxis selects Huawei as 5G supplier

A coffee with Ren Zhengfei, Huawei founder

Spark, Vodafone NZ introduce 5G service
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Need for Swede

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Feature video: Mobile 360 Digital Societies highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association