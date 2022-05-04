Qualcomm ties with VW on connected cars

Qualcomm Technologies made further inroads into the connected vehicles market after winning a deal to provide system-on-chips (SoC) to Volkswagen Group’s (VW) software company Cariad.

Cariad announced it will deploy the US chipmaker’s SoCs in its software platform for assisted and automated driving functions. Financial details were not disclosed.

The software company notes SoCs from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Ride Platform portfolio will form “an important hardware component” in its compute platform, which will be used in VW vehicles from around 2025.

In January, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon highlighted connected vehicles as one of the chipmaker’s key initiatives, along with mobile computing, metaverse and wireless fibre.

Klaus Hofmockel, SVP for hardware development at Cariad, stated Qualcomm’s SoC range “delivers very efficient compute performance in combination with energy efficiency and also cost-effectiveness”.

Qualcomm already has alliances with several other automakers. For example, Renault Group will collaborate with the chipmaker to create new vehicle architectures; Volvo Cars plans to enhance infotainment systems in electric cars; and Honda Motor Company aims to use the third generation Snapdragon cockpit platform.