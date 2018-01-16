English
Home

Qualcomm talks earnings bump in bid to woo backers

16 JAN 2018

Qualcomm promised new cost reductions as part of a plan to boost profitability and stave off a hostile takeover bid from Broadcom.

In a message to investors on Tuesday (16 January), Qualcomm revealed it will increase shareholder earnings through a new $1 billion cost-cutting plan and focus on “value creation” from its NXP Semiconductors acquisition. The company added it is poised to “realise the value of Qualcomm’s leadership position in 5G,” which it said will transform industries beyond mobile including IoT and automotive.

By 2020, Qualcomm expects to address market opportunities worth $150 billion across its core mobile, RF front end, data centre and adjacent segments.

Earnings boost
Despite facing licensing headwinds from disputes with Apple and others, Qualcomm CFO George Davis said in a video message the company is confident it can deliver earnings per share (EPS) of $5.25 in fiscal 2019, which includes $1.50 in EPS accretion from the pending NXP acquisition. In the event Qualcomm fails to close the NXP deal, Davis noted it would use savings from tax reform to issue a large stock buyback which would deliver the same level of accretion.

Once the licensing disputes are resolved, Davis added Qualcomm sees a path to delivering EPS of between $6.75 and $7.50 to shareholders. Adjusted EPS in fiscal 2017 (the year to 24 September 2017) was $4.28.

The company, which pulled in revenue of $22.3 billion in fiscal 2017, also estimated it will generate revenue of between $35 billion and $37 billion in fiscal 2019.

“This is why we have rejected Broadcom’s attempt to acquire Qualcomm at an opportunistic and extremely low price, with a highly uncertain – perhaps impossible – regulatory path to completion,” the company noted.

Broadcom made a $130 billion unsolicited bid for Qualcomm in November 2017, which the latter’s board swiftly rejected for undervaluing the company. Broadcom subsequently launched an effort to oust the sitting board, appealing directly to investors. Qualcomm urged shareholders to re-elect its incumbent board members to execute on near- and long-term growth opportunities rather than surrendering control to “conflicted Broadcom/Silver Lake nominees with minimal relevant experience”.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

