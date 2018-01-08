English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Broadcom urges Qualcomm investors to replace board

08 JAN 2018

Broadcom reached out to Qualcomm investors directly as part of a charm offensive designed to reignite a proposed takeover of the US chip giant, after its initial advances were rebuffed.

In a letter, Broadcom urged Qualcomm stockholders to vote in favour of the appointment of a new board, which it said would support takeover negotiations.

Broadcom launched a $130 billion takeover for Qualcomm in November 2017, which was swiftly rejected by Qualcomm’s board because the offer was deemed to “dramatically undervalue” the company. Broadcom then put forward 11 executives to replace the current Qualcomm board, arguing Qualcomm shareholders were open to a deal as the proposed takeover turned hostile.

Qualcomm’s board unanimously rejected the move and instead nominated its own 11 directors for re-election at the 2018 annual general meeting, which will be held on 6 March.

In Broadcom’s latest move, CEO Hock Tan said by voting for “11 independent director nominees, Qualcomm stockholders can send a clear message to the Qualcomm board that they should immediately engage in constructive discussions with us regarding our premium offer”.

Broadcom also reiterated the expected benefits from the tie-up, stating it had a clear roadmap for the combined company: “With enhanced scale, R&D resources, product diversification and financial flexibility, the combined company will be positioned to accelerate innovation and deliver the most advanced semiconductor solutions to customers around the world,” added Tan.

The proposal, which is valued at $70 per share – consisting of $60 in cash and $10 of Broadcom stock, stands regardless of Qualcomm’s own proposed acquisition of NXP semiconductors, added Broadcom.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Samsung details latest high-end chip

Qualcomm rejects Broadcom board nominees

Operators already testing landmark 5G standard

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association