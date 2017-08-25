Qualcomm president steps down

Qualcomm said its president, Derek Aberle (pictured), who had a major role in dealing with the company’s ongoing legal spat with Apple, decided to leave the company after 17 years.

“Under his talented leadership, the QTL [Qualcomm Technology Licensing] division has significantly grown in both revenue and profit, established its 4G licensing programme and enabled significant competition across the industry. I believe the company is well positioned to build on Derek’s record of success and continue to deliver solid results in the future,” said Steve Mollenkopf, CEO.

Qualcomm has been involved in a bitter row with Apple over royalties, licensing and patents. Disputes between the two have resulted in a number of lawsuits, and ongoing action by the iPhone maker’s manufacturing partners – which are withholding royalty payments from Qualcomm.

Aberle, who’s departure is effective as of 31 December, had a major role to play in this as he was heading the licensing unit.

The company said as part of its transition plan, EVP and QTL president Alex Rogers, who has run QTL since March 2016 and is a member of Qualcomm’s Executive Committee, will report directly to Mollenkopf.

Qualcomm said Rogers helped conclude key licensing agreements in China, had been involved in numerous IP and regulatory matters, and launched new teams within QTL focused on technology, product strategy, compliance and relationship management.