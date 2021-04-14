Qualcomm eyes 5G boost with mmWave test calls - Mobile World Live

Qualcomm looked set to deliver a major boost to US operators’ 5G ambitions, after completing a test of data calls combining mmWave with sub-6GHz spectrum over a standalone (SA) 5G network.

The trials were conducted using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X65 5G modem and antenna module in a smart device form-factor and, the company stated, showcased the modem’s capabilities “to aggregate low-, mid- and high-bands across key global combinations”.

Qualcomm said spectrum aggregation such as the blending of mmWave and sub-6 GHz frequencies is critical for multi-gigabit speeds and massive capacity which can be used on 5G devices even in crowded venues and transit hubs.

SVP and GM of Qualcomm Technologies Durga Malladi explained the calls enable consumers and enterprises around the world “to make the most of 5G networks and devices, especially in traditionally congested, bandwidth-hungry spaces”.

The company claims to be a leader in the 5G mmWave space and while the spectrum is gaining some traction globally, to date it has mostly been a US play.

T-Mobile US rolled out mmWave in June 2019 and recently unveiled plans to introduce it for in-building and private network deployments. Rival Verizon started using the spectrum in 2018, and AT&T claimed a world-first in conducting a test call using mmWave in collaboration with Qualcomm in the same year.