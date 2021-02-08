 T-Mobile looks to mmWave for private networks - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

T-Mobile looks to mmWave for private networks

08 FEB 2021

T-Mobile US set its sights on a plan to use its mmWave assets for in-building and private network deployments, putting it on a trajectory to go head-to-head with rival Verizon in the enterprise market.

Mark McDiarmid, T-Mobile’s SVP of radio network engineering and development, told Mobile World Live “2020 was a little bit challenging for all of us in the industry around millimetre wave because it only works in dense venues”, which were largely closed for most of the year.

He said the operator took the opportunity to fine tune its mmWave strategy, aligning it “with how we think about in-building coverage, how we think about private and public 4G and 5G in buildings”.

The executive said “there are still parts of some cities where building public access street-level millimetre wave is going to make sense”, such as shopping districts, but flagged private and in-building networks as the area where mmWave deployments “will provide real benefits”.

T-Mobile used mmWave spectrum for its initial 5G launch in June 2019, but has since focused heavily on deployments using low- and mid-band airwaves. Neville Ray, the operator’s president of technology, has stated it will use mmWave primarily to add capacity in high-traffic areas.

McDiarmid added T-Mobile is “having a number of very, very rich discussions with customers and it’s been very fruitful”.

The operator recently set its sights on gains in the enterprise market, aiming to steal share from dominant rivals AT&T and Verizon. On its Q4 2020 earnings call, CEO Mike Sievert noted it was “building tailored products for large enterprise and government,” adding “we see room to run here”.

It will likely find itself competing head-to-head with Verizon, which recently teamed with Corning and Samsung to deploy indoor mmWave cell sites for private 5G networks.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

T-Mobile tips 5G to click with consumers in 2021

T-Mobile move for Shentel progresses

Telstra claims mmWave data rate record
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association