 Qualcomm confident on chip supply recovery - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Qualcomm confident on chip supply recovery

29 APR 2021

Qualcomm executives expressed confidence current chip supply issues would ease sufficiently for it to take advantage of flagship launches in the latter part of 2021, as the company once again highlighted its aim of capitalising on Huawei’s woes.

During its earnings call for the three months ended 28 March (fiscal Q2 2021), Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon (pictured) said issues of semiconductor supply was still impacting all its product lines.

However, he added the company expected a “material improvement in supply by the end of 2021,” positioning it “very well for 2022”. As part of attempts to meet demand, Amon noted Qualcomm had been using its scale to help provide its suppliers with “stability of demand” so they could increase capacity.

CFO Akash Palkhiwala added the company expected the improved situation to come in time for it to take advantage of handset launches made ahead of the US holiday season and Chinese New Year.

Palkhiwala also reiterated comments made at its fiscal Q1 call, outlining its intention to take advantage of Huawei’s decline.

The CFO pinned the value of supplying chips to players taking the under-fire Chinese rival’s share at $10 billion. Qualcomm expects to start recognising this gain in its next fiscal year.

In its fiscal Q2, Qualcomm booked a 276 per cent year-on-year rise in net income to $1.8 billion on revenue of $7.9 billion, up 52 per cent.

It attributed the growth to sustained global smartphone demand along with an increase in non-handset revenue.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vodafone, Qualcomm ally on open RAN

Apple cautions on component shortages

Shaw hangs buyout pitch on 5G opportunity

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association