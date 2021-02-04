 Qualcomm targets Huawei opportunity - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Qualcomm targets Huawei opportunity

04 FEB 2021

Qualcomm executives expressed confidence in the company’s ability to capture chipset market share from Huawei in the back half of the year, as they revealed profit gains and record revenue in its fiscal Q1 2021 (calendar Q4 2020).

On an earnings call, Qualcomm CFO Akash Palkhiwala explained until recently Huawei was a “very large OEM” whose chipset demand was satisfied by its HiSilicon unit. But, with Huawei smartphone shipments rapidly dropping, he noted Qualcomm was poised to pounce on the company’s approximately 16 per cent chipset market share, flagging this as a “significant growth opportunity”.

Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon highlighted expected gains for its high- and premium-tier platforms, adding it was “well positioned” to capitalise “if iOS wins, if Samsung Android wins, if Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi wins, or even if over time companies like Honor” win in the smartphone market.

Palkhiwala noted Qualcomm’s recently announced Snapdragon 888 chipset had been chosen for more than 120 device designs.

Net income more than doubled year-on-year to $2.45 billion and revenue increased 62 per cent to $8.2 billion.

Sales for handsets increased 79 per cent to $4.2 billion; RF front-end grew 157 per cent to $1.1 billion; IoT was up 48 per cent to $1 billion; and automotive rose 44 per cent to $212 million.

Licensing revenue grew 18 per cent to $1.6 billion.

Qualcomm forecast revenue of between $7.2 billion and $8 billion for the current quarter.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Qualcomm China shipments slashed on US sanctions

Qualcomm refines gaming play with Snapdragon 870

Qualcomm pushes 5G into budget tier chipsets
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association