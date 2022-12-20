 Orange finance chief Fernandez set for exit - Mobile World Live
Home

Orange finance chief Fernandez set for exit

20 DEC 2022

Orange revealed its deputy CEO in charge of finance, performance and development Ramon Fernandez would leave the company at the end of Q1 2023, with the executive poised to join transport and logistics player CMA CGM.

In a statement Orange noted Fernandez had overseen the financial side of the business for eight years, holding various job titles covering the responsibility over the period.

Alongside the finance role he was charged with heading-up its Europe region between 2018 and 2020, covering its operations on the continent outside of France.

The executive previously worked for the French treasury, and will take up his new role of EVP and CFO at CMA CGM at the start of Q2 2023.

Until his departure, Orange said Fernandez would continue work on the preparation of the company’s new strategic plan with the finance chief adding he was “convinced that the company will take the right directions to ensure its continued development.”

Orange CEO Christel Heydemann added the outgoing executive had: “played an essential role in the development of the company over recent years, in particular through his work on efficiency and value creation.”

The operator plans to announce his successor in the coming weeks.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

