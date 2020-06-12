Orange lines up leadership changes in post-Covid move - Mobile World Live

Orange reshuffled its leadership team, lining up replacements at the head of its businesses in Spain and Belgium along with other shifts, in a move CEO Stephane Richard said accelerated its digital transformation strategy and offered Covid-19 (coronavirus) recovery benefits.

In a statement, Richard explained the coming months offered “real opportunities” alongside uncertainties resulting from the pandemic. He cited prospects around “accelerating digital transformation, making further technological progress…or taking advantage of developments specific to our telecoms sector”.

Its technology work will focus on 5G, NFV, cloud and edge, Richard said, adding the operator had to be “more agile, flexible and dynamic” to fully tackle the challenges caused by Covid-19.

Shifts

Orange plans to appoint a new CEO to its Polish business by the end of this month, replacing Jean-Francois Fallacher who is set to take over as the head of Orange Spain from Laurent Paillassot on 1 September.

A new chief for Belgium is also scheduled to be in place by the close of June, with its current CEO Michael Trabbia set to become Orange’s CTIO in September.

At that time, Orange delegate CEO Ramon Fernandez will become executive director of finance, performance and development; deputy CEO Gervais Pellissier will take on the role of executive director of HR and group transformation; and deputy CEO Mari-Noelle Jego-Laveissiere begin overseeing Orange’s operational activities in Europe.

Also in September, communication and brand director Beatrice Mandine’s role will be expanded to cover communications, engagement and brand; with Elizabeth Tchoungui replacing Christine Albanel as executive director for corporate social responsibility, diversity and philanthropy.