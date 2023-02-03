 Orange, Ericsson steel themselves for 5G - Mobile World Live
Home

Orange, Ericsson steel themselves for 5G

03 FEB 2023

Orange’s business arm and Ericsson claimed to have launched the largest industrial 4G and 5G network, with a deployment for steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal.

The companies stated the steel company is expanding its use of mobility technologies to aid carbon-reduction efforts. Ericsson supplied its private network expertise and Orange Business Services its 5G services.

ArcelorMittal is employing tablet PCs for data collection, entry and sharing. It also employs the connectivity to conduct inspections and safety audits.

The network is also contributing to the company’s efforts to boost sustainability through assessments of steel density and composition.

Future use cases developed at ArcelorMittal’s sites include initiatives around autonomous rail and road vehicles, along with VR and AR applications.

The French government-funded project has been in the works since November 2021 and is now fully operational.

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

