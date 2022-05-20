 Orange confirms latest chair as Richard walks away - Mobile World Live
Home

Orange confirms latest chair as Richard walks away

20 MAY 2022

Jacques Aschenbroich (pictured) was appointed as Orange’s new non-executive chairman at the company’s AGM, replacing long-term holder of the position and former CEO Stephane Richard.

At the meeting, shareholders approved the board’s choice of chairman alongside appointing him and Valerie Beaulieu-James as independent directors for a four year term.

Other resolutions given the shareholder nod included the continuation of Christel Heydemann as CEO and Ramon Fernandez as delegate CEO.

Alongside his new position at the operator group, Aschenbroich is chairman of automotive supplier Valeo Group. Previously he worked at major international industrial groups and within the French public sector.

Outgoing chairman Richard announced his intention to resign from his dual-roles heading up Orange in 2021, relinquishing the now separated positions as replacements were approved.

The AGM marked Richard’s departure from Orange having led the company for 12 years.

Elsewhere at the meeting, Orange’s board pledged to present separate resolutions for each corporate officer going forward following shareholder criticism on compensation policies.

In a statement, Orange noted: “The proposed ex-ante compensation policy for 2022 was given limited approval by shareholders with only 50.55 per cent of votes. Diverse criticisms were expressed by the different investors leading to many of them abstaining or voting against the bundle resolution proposed on this issue this year.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

