Orange appoints Heydemann as CEO

Orange confirmed it selected Christel Heydemann (pictured) as the permanent successor to long-term boss Stephane Richard, who resigned late in 2021.

Heydemann takes the helm of the France-based group from 4 April. Richard looks set to continue as chairman and CEO until that date after originally being expected to depart by the end of this month.

Given Orange has now decided to separate the roles of chairman and CEO, Richard will also remain non-executive chairman until a replacement is selected, a move expected to happen by Orange’s AGM on 19 May.

Heydemann joins from Schneider Electric but has extensive experience in the mobile industry having spent around 15 years with Alcatel-Lucent prior to its buyout by Nokia and holding an independent director role with Orange.

Orange stated Heydemann “is recognised for her experience in the telecoms sector and in managing business transformations”.

Heydemann said her five years on Orange’s board have given her a “solid understanding of the technological challenges and opportunities that lie before us. I know that these are significant”.

Richard commented he is convinced that Heydemann well be able to “meet the challenges the future holds for the group”.

“Christel’s involvement as a board member and her long experience at Alcatel and then Schneider Electric means she has an excellent understanding of the challenges and opportunities of the digital future and the critical role this will play in the decades ahead,” he said.