Home

Oracle launches fresh appeal in Google Java case

13 FEB 2017

Oracle filed another appeal in a long-running row with Google over the use of Java in its Android operating system, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

The spat rumbled on since 2010 when Oracle first sued Google for what it believed was an infringement of copyright related to the use of Java code in its OS. Following two Federal cases and numerous appeals, in May 2016 a San Francisco court ruled Google’s use of code fell within fair usage guidelines.

At the conclusion of the case the judge stated he anticipated this would not be the end of the matter and Oracle immediately announced it would take it back on the “federal circuit on appeal”.

The company confirmed its intent to contest the decision in October and filed its 155 page case to the US Court of Appeals on Friday.

According to the WSJ Oracle is fighting the case on the grounds Google’s use of the Java code is “classic unfair use”. The company added “Google reaped billions of dollars while leaving Oracle’s Java business in tatters.”

At the time of its May 2016 victory, a Google spokesperson said it was a win for “software developers who rely on open and free programming languages to build innovative consumer products”.

 

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Money

