 Nokia, Lenovo settle patent disputes - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Nokia, Lenovo settle patent disputes

07 APR 2021

Nokia and Lenovo ended all ongoing patent cross licensing litigation, with an agreement involving the Chinese company making an undisclosed payment to the Finnish vendor.

In a statement, Nokia announced the agreement involves a confidential payment and resolves all pending patent litigation and other proceedings between the two parties in all jurisdictions.

Nokia launched legal action against Lenovo in 2019 over alleged infringements of 20 patents, with cases in the US, Brazil, India, and six in Germany.

One of the most recent German cases involved Nokia attempting to block the sale of Lenovo products in the country over a violation of a video encoding patent used in smartphones and computers.

Constructive spirit
Jenni Lukander, president of Nokia Technologies, said the agreement with Lenovo reflected “Nokia’s decades-long investments in R&D and contributions to cellular and multimedia standards”.

“We appreciate, and very much respect, the constructive spirit Lenovo brought to our negotiations and look forward to working together to bring further innovation to their users around the world,” she added.

Nokia said it had invested more than €129 billion in R&D over two decades, accumulating 20,000 patents, 3,500 of which were essential to 5G.

The vendor is no stranger to patent rows. It initiated legal action against Apple in 2016, which ended in a multi-year patent licence agreement with the iPhone maker a year later.

In 2020, it also scored a win against car maker Daimler.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Optus, Nokia claim mmWave 5G speed record

US court throws out Nokia shareholder complaint

AT&T, Ericsson execs to lead US 6G research group

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association