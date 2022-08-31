 Musk attempts to delay Twitter trial - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Musk attempts to delay Twitter trial

31 AUG 2022

Elon Musk (pictured) reportedly looked to delay his trial with Twitter by a month after a former employee turned whistle-blower recently alleged the social media company did not prioritise removing spam and bot accounts.

Reuters cited a court filing that stated Musk was attempting to move the five-day trial from 17 October, when it is due to begin, to November.

Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s former head of security, alerted politicians and regulators he was told by the head of site integrity in early 2021 the company did not know how many bots and spam accounts were on the platform.

Musk has repeatedly cited what he claimed were the large number of spam accounts on Twitter as the primary reason for walking away from the $44 billion deal to buy the company.

The billionaire’s legal team also filed a motion to amend his complaint based on the whistle-blower allegations in a sealed court filing.

Twitter sued Musk in an attempt to force through his proposed takeover, arguing he had refused to honour his obligations.

Musk’s lawyers previously claimed Twitter breached multiple provisions of the deal struck in April.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Blog: Is Musk’s satellite phone service a pipe dream?

T-Mobile US aims to kill dead zones with Starlink

Musk, T-Mobile to announce connectivity tie-up

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association