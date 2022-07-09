 Musk backs out of Twitter deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Musk backs out of Twitter deal

09 JUL 2022

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk is seeking to abandon his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter after claiming in a regulatory filing Friday (8 July) that the social media company breached multiple provisions of the agreement that was signed in April, but Twitter execs have vowed to see him in court.

The filing letter, which was addressed to a Twitter lawyer, stated the social media platform was “in material breach of multiple provisions” of the merger agreement Musk struck with Twitter.

Specifically, Musk’s lawyer alleged in the letter that Twitter has “not complied with its contractual obligations” to provide him with sufficient data related to the number of spam bots on the social media platform.

The letter further stated that Twitter “appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr. Musk relied” when the deal was struck.

“For nearly two months, Mr. Musk has sought the data and information necessary to ‘make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake or spam accounts on Twitter’s platform,” the letter stated.

While Musk has long speculated that Twitter has more bots and spam on its platform than it had publicly stated, many have viewed his allegations as a means to get out of the deal he negotiated when the company’s shares were trading at a higher price.

Musk could have faced a $1 billion break-up fee, but for now it looks as though Twitter executives plan to see him in court.

Court action
“The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement,” Twitter board chair Bret Taylor said on Twitter today, which reaffirmed earlier statements by the company that it planned to follow through with the deal. “We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery”.

Twitter conducted a virtual meeting with reporters yesterday (7 July) morning to explain how it determined which of the accounts on its platform were bots or spam accounts.

The company has long maintained that less than 5 per cent of its monetisable daily active users (mDAUs) each quarter were spam accounts, according to a story by US news site CNBC.

Despite being a big Twitter user, Musk hadn’t tweeted about his attempt to end the deal as of 8 July.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Twitter challenges India content order

Musk deal to buy Twitter wins board approval

Twitter attempts to appease Musk in data row

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association