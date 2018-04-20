Motorola updates Moto G and Moto E lines

Motorola took the wraps off the latest versions of its Moto G and Moto E smartphones, which it said are “smarter than ever and focus on display, design and power”.

The vendor said the smartphones “have the speed and power of Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and run Android 8.0 Oreo”. They also feature “great Moto experiences that unlock [artificial intelligence] AI opportunities”.

Moto G6 family

The latest version of Motorola’s best-selling smartphone in history, Moto G6 (pictured) comes with a 5.7-inch full HD display and “attention-grabbing 3D glass back”. It includes dual 5MP and 12MP rear cameras and “advanced imaging software” with tools for portrait shots and “hilarious face filters”, alongside 8MP front camera.

Moto G6 is powered by a 1.8GHz octacore processor and runs Android 8.0. Versions will be available with 3GB or 4GB of RAM, and 32GB or 64GB of storage, with microSD expansion slot.

It features a 3000mAh battery and fingerprint reader. NFC is omitted.

With Motorola strong in Latin America, it is perhaps not surprising the device first launches in Brazil now, to be joined by Mexico next week. With a starting price of $249, it will be launched in various countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and North America.

Moto G6 Plus sports a 5.9-inch edge-to-edge full HD screen. It is powered by a 2.2GHz octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage (with microSD slot).

As with the standard G6, it also has dual 5MP and 12MP rear cameras, although in this case the company touted its dual autofocus pixel technology and low-light performance, thanks to its f/1.7 aperture and 1.4um pixel size. The “smart camera” system also supports text scanning as well as landmark and object detection.

The device also has a fingerprint reader and picks up NFC over its sibling.

Moto G6 Plus is also available initially in Brazil and Mexico, to be followed by a wider global rollout, although in this case North America was omitted from the list. Pricing starts from €299 ($368).

The final Moto G6 device is Moto G6 Play, with the company touting its “powerful 4000mAh all day battery”, which can last up to 36 hours on a single charge.

In terms of specification, it is a step-down from its siblings. Powered by a 1.4GHz quadcore processor, it comes with 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 16GB or 32GB of storage with expansion slot. The 5.7-inch screen is 720p HD, and the device has a single 13MP rear and 5MP front cameras.

As with its siblings, it includes a fingerprint scanner, but also omits NFC. Rollout starts in Brazil and Mexico, before moving into other APAC, Europe, Latin America and North American markets, priced at $199.

Moto E5 family

Moto E5, the vendor said, offers a “big 5.7-inch Max Vision display” (720p resolution), with 18:9 aspect ratio and ergonomically curved back so it “still fits perfectly in your hand”. The company also noted the fingerprint scanner “hidden in Motorola’s iconic logo”, to provide easy access to notifications, calls and home screen.

Powered by a 1.4GHz quadcore processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage (with microSD expansion slot), it also has a 4000mAh battery, 13MP rear and 5MP front cameras. In single SIM version, it also includes NFC support.

Moto E5 will launch “over the coming months” in countries across Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America, with a starting price of €149.

Moto E5 Play features a “vivid 5.2-inch HD display” (720p resolution) and 8MP rear camera, with a water repellent coating to protect against “accidental spills and splashes”.

Like Moto E5, it is powered by a 1.4GHz quadcore processor with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of RAM and microSD expansion slot. It has a 5MP front camera.

It will be available in North America: the price was not disclosed.

Some markets will also see a Moto E5 Plus version, with 5000mAh battery and 6-inch (720p) screen. Powered by a 1.4GHz quadcore processor with 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 16GB or 32GB of storage, it also features a microSD expansion slot, 12MP rear and 5MP front cameras.

In the UK market, the starting price is £149 ($209).