Microsoft mulls $16B buy of AI speech specialist - Mobile World Live

Microsoft reportedly entered discussions to acquire AI speech recognition specialist Nuance Communications, which provided technology for Apple’s Siri assistant, for around $16 billion.

Reuters reported a deal at this valuation would be the second largest buy by the software giant after its acquisition of LinkedIn in 2016, with talks said to be at the stage where a deal could be announced today (12 April).

Nuance Communications provided speech recognition technology used in Apple’s Siri assistant and has announced deals with Rakuten Mobile and Telefonica to provide AI voice recognition technology for customer service channels.

It also counts Deutsche Telekom, Verizon, Telus and UK fixed operator TalkTalk among its customers.

Nuance Communications provides AI software for use in a range of settings, though it primarily operates in the customer service and healthcare segments. It claims its solutions are able to cut fraud and improve security using biometric verification, alongside aiding business productivity.