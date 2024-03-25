Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins announced former Microsoft Azure executive Martin Lund (pictured) joined the vendor’s executive leadership team (ELT) as EVP of the Common Hardware Group while Eyal Dagan was named EVP of Strategic Projects, both effective immediately.

Dagan led the Common Hardware Group since 2020, but Robbins stated in his new role he will work with the ELT “on critical projects that require deep technical expertise to ensure our innovation and leadership in the technology industry remains strong”.

As CVP of Microsoft’s Azure for Operators, Lund was responsible for public and private 5G, packet core, voice and AI operations.

He was CEO of Metaswitch Networks prior to Microsoft buying the company in 2020 and was also an executive at Broadcom for 12 years. Lund held leadership roles at companies such as Cadence Design Systems and Intel.

Lund’s experience “defining strategy, leading global teams, and driving growth combined with his extensive background in networking and AI make him the right leader to drive this critical part of our business forward”, Robbins stated.

The Common Hardware Group develops silicon, hardware systems and optics for Cisco’s switching, routing, optical, cable access, and IoT portfolios.

Robbins added with the changes, the company is strengthening its commitment and “execution capabilities in the AI Infrastructure space”.

In February, Cisco announced plans to cut about 4,000 employees as part of a restructure effort to shift its focus towards high-growth areas such as AI and software.