English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Mexico eyes $117M payout from 2.5GHz auction

08 AUG 2017

Mexico’s regulator opened a public consultation into the rules for a delayed 2.5GHz band spectrum auction, with bids starting at MXN350 million ($19.5 million) for each of the six 20MHz blocks available.

The Instituto Federal de Telecomunicaciones (IFT) is offering licences of 20 years, which can either be used immediately or deferred for up to two years for specific frequencies.

Some 130MHz of clear spectrum will be divided into four 20MHz blocks in the FDD category and two in the TD category. The remaining segments will be allocated as “guard bands” to separate the two technologies.

Time-Division Duplex (TD-LTE) is one of two variants of LTE technology alongside Frequency-Division Duplex (FDD), which use unpaired and paired spectrum respectively.

In a statement, the IFT said the allocation would: “Allow for better mobile service and much higher rates of data transfer.”

The consultation closes on 4 September, though no date for the start of the auction itself was revealed.

Mexico’s auction for the 2.5GHz band was originally scheduled for the second half of 2016, but was postponed to Q3 2017 by the IFT in a bid to drum up greater competition for the airwaves.

At the time, the regulator said it wanted to wait until the completion of a tender for the country’s wholesale network – a process completed during March.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Indonesia spectrum auction faces additional delays

Jazz sole bidder in Pakistan 1.8GHz auction

SoftBank exploring Sprint spectrum portfolio options

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association