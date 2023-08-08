Lynk Global cooks-up second commercial launch

Lynk Global launched its limited functionality satellite-to-phone service with Vodafone Cook Islands, the space connectivity specialist’s second live operator deployment.

Initially Lynk Global will provide its SMS and emergency alerts-based beta service in the Manuae Route area before being rolled out more widely.

The Cook Islands are located in the South Pacific Ocean and comprise 15 islands spread across an area of more than 1.96 million square kilometres.

GSMA Intelligence Q2 connection figures place Vodafone Cook Islands’ base at 6,390 and list it as the sole mobile operator. It licenses the brand and is not part of Vodafone Group.

Vodafone Cook Islands CEO Phillip Henderson indicated it expected the satellite service to serve “remote communities, our fishers and visiting yachties”.

Lynk Global CCO Dan Dooley noted in addition to providing its core service over what he described as the islands’ “staggering amount of territory”, the company would provide back-up connectivity in the event of natural disasters.

The Cook Islands deal follows the satellite company’s debut commercial launch with Palau National Communications Corporation in June, which it flagged as one of several expected during 2023.

Lynk Global provides direct connectivity from satellites to standard mobile handsets.

Last month it was embroiled in a row with competitor AST SpaceMobile over which could claim to have made the first two-way-voice call with the technology.