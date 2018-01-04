English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Idea Cellular set for funding drive ahead of merger

04 JAN 2018

Idea Cellular announced it will raise INR67.5 billion ($1.06 billion) to strengthen its contribution to the balance sheet of its merged venture with Vodafone, ahead of an expected completion in H1 2018.

At a board meeting, Idea executives agreed to raise INR35 billion from equity sales to largest shareholder Aditya Birla Group (ABG) – taking its stake in Idea from 42 per cent to 47 per cent – and appointed a committee to assess how to secure a further INR32.5 billion.

In a joint statement with Vodafone Group, Idea said the new funds would be used alongside the proceeds from the sale of the two companies tower businesses in India to strengthen the balance sheet of the joint entity. The companies added the approvals process was progressing to schedule, with only clearances from the National Company Law Tribunal and Department of Telecommunications outstanding.

The timeline originally slated deal completion by the end of 2018, but the two are now targeting the first half given the approvals gained so far. When complete the merged entity will be the largest operator by connections in India, overtaking current market leader Bharti Airtel.

Since the original agreement was announced in March 2017 Idea reported falling revenue and a bottom-line loss of INR11.76 billion for its fiscal Q2 (calendar Q3 2017) – the latest results reported by the company.

During December, rumours emerged Idea’s financial woes could lead to a renegotiation of the terms of the deal – a report rebuffed by Vodafone.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Blog: Is it time to take consumer IoT seriously?

Vodafone ups guidance, offers insight into IoT role

Vodafone launches European consumer IoT play

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association