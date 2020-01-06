Huawei, ZTE approach US day of reckoning - Mobile World Live

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) set a deadline of 3 February for comments on proposals to block operators from using federal funds to buy ZTE and Huawei equipment.

Interested parties are able to submit responses on either company being covered by the regulator’s plan, which aims to prevent cash from the US Universal Service Fund being used to purchase kit from companies deemed a national security risk.

The FCC outlined the latest version of its order in October 2019 having first proposed the rule in April 2018. It is now with the regulator’s public safety and homeland security bureau, which is conducting an assessment and considering comments from interested parties.

In December 2019, Huawei launched a legal challenge against its inclusion stating the FCC failed to “substantiate its arbitrary findings with evidence or sound reasoning or analysis” in its assessment of the company.

The Universal Service Fund provides cash for projects to bring connectivity to underserved areas and low income communities.

Should the order be passed, operators already using network equipment from Huawei and ZTE would be required to replace it.