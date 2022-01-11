 Honor enters foldable fray - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Honor enters foldable fray

11 JAN 2022

Honor joined a growing number of smartphone manufacturers unveiling a foldable device, pricing its basic version at CNY9,999 ($1,569) at launch in the Chinese market.

CEO George Zhao (pictured) unveiled the Honor Magic V alongside the latest version of its Magic UI software at an event in China yesterday (10 January).

The release will see Honor join big names including Samsung, Huawei, Lenovo and Oppo in launching foldable handsets.

Zhao noted Honor designed the device to be a “the combination of a perfect regular smartphone [with] a large screen when unfolded”, pointing to the 6.5-inch outer screen as being “classically shaped” and of comparable quality to regular flagships.

“We should not make a foldable for the sake of making it,” he added, claiming some rival devices had an outer display which was “long, narrow and inconvenient to use”.

Honor Magic V’s inner screen measures 7.9-inches. Other specs include a triple rear camera set-up with a 50MP main unit, and a 42MP front camera; Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset; and 4750mAh battery.

Zhao noted the device could withstand 200,000 folds and unfolds.

The basic Honor Magic V offers 256GB of storage, with a 512GB version priced CNY10,999. The vendor is taking orders, with deliveries due from 18 January. It is available in silver, black or orange.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Honor se apunta a la tendencia de los desplegables

Oppo unfolds high-end challenge

China smartphone market dips in Q3
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association