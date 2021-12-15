Oppo unfolds high-end challenge

Oppo unveiled the Find N, its challenge in the emerging foldable smartphone segment, a device it noted was four years and six generations of prototypes in the making.

At the second day of Oppo Inno Day 2021 showcase, the company detailed the foldable features a 7.1-inch inner display and a 5.49-inch outer. It runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile chipset, a 4500mAh battery and uses a 50MP main camera from Sony alongside two other modules and a dual selfie set-up.

The manufacturer claims Find N is first foldable using a landscape ratio for the inner display, a feature it believes improves usability when watching videos, reading or playing games as there is no need to rotate the device.

It also noted the hinge can be held at any angle between 50 degrees and 120 degrees, providing free-standing abilities which widen the use cases for the device.

Pete Lau, Oppo chief product officer and co-founder of affiliated brand OnePlus, explained the vendor aimed to “change people’s perceptions about what a smartphone can offer and begin making foldable devices more accessible to an even larger audience”.

Oppo Find N is available in black, white or purple. It goes on sale in China on 23 December for CNY7,699 ($1,209.11) with 512GB internal memory.