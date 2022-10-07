Google debuts Pixel 7, first smartwatch

Google took the wraps off its Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones, along with its first smartwatch, as it attempts to better compete against Apple and Samsung.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the first phones to run Google’s new Tensor G2 chip, which embeds AI and machine learning into the devices.

Google switched to the Tensor chip in 2021 after previously using Qualcomm silicon.

The Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch screen which Google claimed is 25 per cent brighter than the Pixel 6.

It will be offered with 128GB and 256GB of storage, with pricing starting at $599.

Pixel 7 Pro offers a 6.7-inch display and the same storage options, but gains a 512GB version. Pricing begins at $899.

The Pixel Watch incorporates Fitbit health sensors along with workout services and Google Wallet for mobile payments. It is priced at $349 with Wi-Fi connectivity, with a 4G model beginning at $399.

All three devices go on sale on 13 October.