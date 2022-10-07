 Google debuts Pixel 7, first smartwatch - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Google debuts Pixel 7, first smartwatch

07 OCT 2022

Google took the wraps off its Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones, along with its first smartwatch, as it attempts to better compete against Apple and Samsung.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the first phones to run Google’s new Tensor G2 chip, which embeds AI and machine learning into the devices.

Google switched to the Tensor chip in 2021 after previously using Qualcomm silicon.

The Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch screen which Google claimed is 25 per cent brighter than the Pixel 6.

It will be offered with 128GB and 256GB of storage, with pricing starting at $599.

Pixel 7 Pro offers a 6.7-inch display and the same storage options, but gains a 512GB version. Pricing begins at $899.

The Pixel Watch incorporates Fitbit health sensors along with workout services and Google Wallet for mobile payments. It is priced at $349 with Wi-Fi connectivity, with a 4G model beginning at $399.

All three devices go on sale on 13 October.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Google accelerates Japan infrastructure efforts

¿La autoreparación resolverá el problema de los residuos de smartphones?

Blog: Can self-repair fix the smartphone waste problem?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Denmark gets digital

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association