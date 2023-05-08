 Google Cloud, KPMG form generative AI alliance - Mobile World Live
Home

Google Cloud, KPMG form generative AI alliance

08 MAY 2023

Google Cloud extended a partnership with professional services company KPMG to apply its generative AI and data analytics capabilities across financial services, healthcare and retail industries.

The tie-up combines KPMG’s cloud transformation, analytics and AI with Google Cloud’s infrastructure and generative AI.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian stated his company is focused on applying generative AI to practical, real-world use cases to create value across industries.

The companies stated they are initially targeting clients in the financial services, healthcare and retail sectors because they’re “already navigating the dramatic and rapid impact of generative AI”.

The companies have worked together for the past five years. Financial terms of the expanded partnership were not available.

Google has been playing catch-up to Microsoft’s position in generative AI, which involved investing billions in ChatGPT developer OpenAI.

The search giant moved to counter with its own Bard AI chatbot along with a significant investment in developer Anthropic.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

